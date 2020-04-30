Essential Fatty Acids Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Essential Fatty Acids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Omega-3 essential fatty acids is a market leader estimated to hold more than 70% value share of the total Western Europe essential fatty acids market in 2017 and is further expected to gain more than 225 basis points to account for close to 80% market value share by 2025 end.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

FMC

Dow

Koninklijke DSM

Enzymotec

Croda

Omega Protein

Aker BioMarine

Polaris

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Omega-3 Fatty Acid

Omega-6 Fatty Acid

Omega-7 Fatty Acid

Omega-9 Fatty Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dietary Supplement

Infant Formula

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Animal Food and Feed

Cosmetics

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Essential Fatty Acids Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Omega-3 Fatty Acid

1.2.2 Omega-6 Fatty Acid

1.2.3 Omega-7 Fatty Acid

1.2.4 Omega-9 Fatty Acid

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Dietary Supplement

1.3.2 Infant Formula

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Food and Beverages

1.3.5 Animal Food and Feed

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Essential Fatty Acids Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Essential Fatty Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 FMC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Essential Fatty Acids Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 FMC Essential Fatty Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Dow

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Essential Fatty Acids Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dow Essential Fatty Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Koninklijke DSM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Essential Fatty Acids Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Koninklijke DSM Essential Fatty Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Enzymotec

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Essential Fatty Acids Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Enzymotec Essential Fatty Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Croda

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Essential Fatty Acids Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Croda Essential Fatty Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

