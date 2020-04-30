MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Fire Rated Cables Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028”

In all fire tragedies, heat, toxic fumes, and smoke act as primary hindrances in the safe evacuation of an area, a plant or a building. Fire rated or fire resistance cables offer features, such as fire resistance, low toxic gas emission & smoke, long term circuit integrity in a fire, flame retardant properties, easy & cost effective installation and zero halogen gases.

Fire safety or fire protection cables are categorized as rated flame retardant and fire rated cables. The major difference between flame retardant cables and fire rated cables is that flame retardant cables are designed to only restrict the spreading of a fire by preventing combustion and on the other hand, fire rated cables, also referred to as circuit integrity cables or fire resistive cables, are capable of functioning in the presence of fire for a specified time under defined conditions. These cables are specially designed to maintain circuit integrity during a fire. They are good flame retardants known for their favourable characteristics, such as excellent electrical and mechanical properties.

Fire rated cables are easy to install cables that play an important role in assuring the orderly shutdown of systems and evacuation of building occupants. Fire rated cables are capable of maintaining continuity as well as circuit integrity of electrical circuits, such as electric heaters, furnaces, ovens, heating & air conditioning equipment, kilns, cooking equipment, appliances, lighting fixtures, fire safety equipment and alarm systems for a longer duration in the event of a fire. The global fire rated cables market is estimated to be driven by safety standards in various commercial and residential buildings as well as standards that ensure the safety of roadway tunnels, refineries and transit systems. A fire rated cable consists of insulation and a fire proof layer that can survive high temperature ranging from 750°C to 950°C.

Fire Rated Cables Market: Dynamics

Drivers

Safety & security regulations, especially in countries, such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan are forecasted to support growth of the global fire rated cables market.

Favorable characteristics, such as the ability to withstand high temperatures (750°C-950°C), low toxicity, non-corrosiveness and low smoke emission during a fire are estimated to drive the global fire rated market.

Restraints

The high cost of fire rated cables, as compared to other fire protection cables may hamper growth of the market, especially in cost sensitive regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Fire Rated Cables Market: Segmentation

The global fire rated cables market can be segmented on the basis of construction as: single core fire rated cables and multicore fire rated cables.

The global fire rated cables market can be segmented on the basis of type as: unarmored, armored, and braided and others.

The global fire rated cables market can be segmented on the basis of application as: residential application, commercial application and industrial application.

Fire Rated Cables Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific fire rated cables market is estimated to witness rapid growth, owing to an increase in stringent safety standards and growth in building & industrialization. Europe and North America are estimated to dominate the fire rated cables market over the forecast period, owing to high safety & security measures mandated by governments. The Japan fire rated cables market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, owing to consumer behavior of adopting safety measures.

Fire Rated Cables Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global fire rated cables market, identified across the value chain include:

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A

Elsewedy Electric

TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RR Kabel

RSCC Wire and Cable

FirstFlex

Cleveland Cable Company

Universal Cable (M) Berhad

