Floating Docks Market Trades 2019 – Outlook 2025, Detail Research (2012-2019) & Industry Trends

Rising marine and offshore activities for both commercial and recreation purposes have surged demand for structures for anchoring between offshore and onshore. This includes floating decks, serving to boost the floating docks market. With exponential growth of marine industry, the floating docks market is likely to witness substantial gains.

A floating dock,floating pier or floating jetty is a platform or ramp supported by pontoons. It is usually joined to the shore with a gangway. The pier is usually held in place by vertical poles referred to as pilings, which are embedded in the seafloor or by anchored cables.

Frequently used in marinas, this type of pier maintains a fixed vertical relationship to watercraft secured to it, independent of tidal, river or lakeelevation.

The global Floating Docks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floating Docks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating Docks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Candock

EZ Dock

Bellingham Marine

Accudock

Tommy Docks

Dock Edge

Bestmade Docks

Atlantic-Meeco

Marina Products & Equipment

Connect-A-Dock



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Aluminum

PVC

Composite

Other



Segment by Application

Marine

River or Lake

Other



List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Floating Docks

Table Global Floating Docks Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Floating Docks Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Aluminum Product Picture

Table Aluminum Major Manufacturers

Figure PVC Product Picture

Table PVC Major Manufacturers

Figure Composite Product Picture

Table Composite Major Manufacturers

