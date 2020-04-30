FUNCTIONAL COIL COATINGS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

The functional coil coating process is a chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface on either one side or both the sides. It includes various products that are used for functional coil coatings like topcoats, primers, backing coats and others. Among these products, topcoats are estimated to have significant market share, as they are largely used for functional coil coating process. Topcoats are also termed as finishing coats. For applying topcoats, the strip of the coil is passed through the roller coater machine.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Functional Coil Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Topcoats segment in the product type category is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 260 Mn by the end of 2025.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Axalta

Akzo Nobel

PPG

Valspar

Chemours

Henkel

Kansai

Eastman

NOROO

Becker

ALCEA

Dura

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Topcoats

Primers

Backing Coats

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Consumer Appliances

HVAC

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Functional Coil Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Topcoats

1.2.2 Primers

1.2.3 Backing Coats

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Consumer Appliances

1.3.3 HVAC

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Axalta

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Functional Coil Coatings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Axalta Functional Coil Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Akzo Nobel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Functional Coil Coatings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Akzo Nobel Functional Coil Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 PPG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Functional Coil Coatings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PPG Functional Coil Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Valspar

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Functional Coil Coatings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Valspar Functional Coil Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Chemours

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Functional Coil Coatings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Chemours Functional Coil Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Henkel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Functional Coil Coatings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Henkel Functional Coil Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



