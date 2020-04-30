Global Automotive Sunroof Market Trends, Shares, Prolific Company Investments & Leading Manufacturer Analysis

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Automotive Sunroof Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The automotive sunroof market is anticipated to rise at an impressive close to 7% CAGR between 2018 and 2025. Automotive sunroof that were a feature of luxury cars until recently are increasingly featuring in mid-segment cars. Surging consumer desire for an enhanced driving experience is encouraging automakers to feature automotive sunroof in newer vehicles. This provides a boost the automotive sunroof market.

Automotive sunroof is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

The automotive sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40% market share.

In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 32% of global automotive sunroof consumption in 2016.

With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.

Global Automotive Sunroof market size will reach 11400 million US$ by 2025, from 5910 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Sunroof.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Sunroof market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Sunroof production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type.

The consumption of Automotive Sunroof in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Webasto, Inalfa, etc.

Automotive Sunroof Breakdown Data by Type

Inbuilt Sunroof

Spoiler Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Other Type

Automotive Sunroof Breakdown Data by Application

Sedan

SUV

Other Vehicle

