Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market Shares, Development, Trends & Key Benefits

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid is an anionic surfactant with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl). The properties of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic differ in physical and chemical properties according to the alkyl chain length, resulting in formulations for various applications.

Scope of the Report:

LABSA industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world LABSA industry. The main market players are Ho Tung, CEPSA, Sasol, KAPACHIM, Stepan, New India Detergents, ISU Chemical and Nanjing Gige. The production of LABSA increased to 3211.81 MT in 2016 from 2756.30 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.90%. Global LABSA capacity utilization rate remained at around 73% in 2016.

LABSA has mainly two types, which include LABSA 96% and LABSA 90%. With washing function of LABSA, the downstream application industries will need more LABSA products. So, LABSA has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance LABSA through improving technology.

The major raw materials for LABSA are LAB, sulfuric acid and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of LABSA, and then impact the price of LABSA. The production cost of LABSA is also an important factor which could impact the price of LABSA. The LABSA manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The worldwide market for Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 4100 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

Stepan

SK

Fogla Group

New India Detergents

ISU Chemical

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao

Tufail

Hansa Group

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

Lion

Ho Tung

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling Agent

Others

