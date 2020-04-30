Global Moulding Equipment Market Advantages, Limitations, Applications & Trends 2019

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Moulding Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Moulding lines are standard equipment in modern foundries. The lines produce large numbers of precision moulds with high levels of repeatability, requiring a minimum number of operators.

The central components of a normal moulding line are the moulding machine, the pouring and cooling line and the mould emptying station. The moulds are produced automatically. All lifting, turning and feed movements are integrated into the operating cycle of the line. Manual intervention is reduced to a minimum.

Scope of the Report:

In 2017, Moulding Equipments market managed to increase sales in Asia-Pacific regions, with the revenue 211.43 million USD. In the next six years, the Asia-Pacific revenue of Moulding Equipments will maintain a 8.04% annual growth rate, revenue is expected in 2023 will be 336.2 million USD.

The price of Moulding Equipments is slightly decreased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Chinese recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of Moulding Equipments product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

The worldwide market for Moulding Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Moulding Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sinto

DISA

Loramendi

KW

Hunter

Tokyu

Koyo

ABM Group

Baoding Well

Jinan Foundry and Metalforming Machinery

Baoding Yonghong

Suzhu Foundry Machinery

Zosan

Huapei

Baodong CAN (kemeng)

Haitel

Delin Machinery

Juneng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Moulding Vertical

Flask

MATCH

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Industrial

