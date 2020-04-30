Global Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market – Analysis and Industry Improvement Till 2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
This report studies the multifunctional label adhesive market. It is used for fast pet, glass and metal label application for water bottle and cabonated beverage, etc. It provides excellent performance on all label stocks and containers, at the highest manufacturing speed, and that can survive the most extreme temperatures.
Scope of the Report:
Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for Multifunctional Label Adhesive, especially China, with revenue exceeding USD 1414.30 million in 2017. In addition, North America and Europe are the other large consumption market.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Multifunctional Label Adhesive production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the production of Multifunctional Label Adhesive is estimated to be 2330 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
This report focuses on the Multifunctional Label Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Henkel
Arkema
H.B.Fuller
3M
Hexion
Dow Corning
Eastman Chemical
Avery Dennison
Mapei S.P.A.
RPM International
Yokohama
Mactac
Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
Ashland
Huntsman
Sika
Gardner-Gibson
Franklin International
Huitian New Materials
Wynca
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Water-based Label Adhesive
Solvent-based Label Adhesive
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Industrial Labels
Retailers and Supermarkets
Logistics
