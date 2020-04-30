Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review Latest Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Q1 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review – Norway Leads with Highest Number of Discoveries in the Quarter” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

In Q1 2019, 23 oil and gas discoveries were made globally. Of these, 11 each are conventional oil and conventional gas discoveries. L46/16- 31 was the only unconventional gas discovery in the quarter made in the UK. Among regions, Europe leads with eight discoveries, followed by Africa with four discoveries. North America and South America had three discoveries each in the quarter, while Asia and the Former Soviet Union (FSU) had two discoveries each. Oceania had only one discovery, Orchid-1, a conventional gas discovery, in Australia.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2303794

Scope

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

– Select details about oil and gas discoveries in Q1 2019.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain most up to date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong discoveries data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discoveries data

– Assess your competitors oil and gas discoveries.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of tables

1.2 List of figures

2. Q1 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review

2.1. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019

2.2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries

2.2.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

2.3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators

2.3.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

2.4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain

2.4.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

2.5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type

2.5.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018

3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019

4. Appendix

4.1. Methodology

4.1.1 Coverage

4.1.2 Secondary Research

4.2. Contact Us

4.3. Disclaimer

Contact For Discount or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2303794

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/