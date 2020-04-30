Global Safety Instrumentation Systems Market increasing demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Forecast 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Safety Instrumentation Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Safety Instrumentation Systems (SIS) play a vital role in energy industries and global processes where they are used to provide extra safety to workers and equipment as well as for protecting the environment and nearby communities. When safe operating conditions are violated or safety limits are exceeded, safety instrumentation systems (SIS) are used to return the process to a safe state. Safety Instrumentation systems (SIS) are independent systems comprising sensors, actuators and logic solvers that successfully measure temperature, water level and pressure to ensure the safety of the process. Moreover, safety instrumentation systems provide safety by reducing the risk not to the unrealistic ideal of zero, but to a low level which can be bearable or can be solved later. Safety Instrumentation systems are used in various industries, such as chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, metal and mining, water treatment, food and beverages and power generation.

Safety systems use a systematic approach which revolves around safety requirement specifications, hazard identification and system operation and maintenance during the entire life of a plant. Due to increasing investments in oil and gas production, the oil and gas sector is expected to be the biggest sector responsible for the growth of the safety instrumentation systems market. Moreover, the safety instrumentation systems market is expected to witness prominent growth due to an increase in adoption of safety instrumentation systems (SIS) in power generation.

Safety Instrumentation Systems Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in automotive manufacturing across the globe is a major factor expected to drive the safety instrumentation systems market over the forecast period. Moreover, labor unions insisting on suitable safety measures in oil and gas and power generation industries will further drive the safety instrumentation systems market over the forecast period. That apart, safety regulations executed by governments and increasing adoption of safety instrumentation systems in power generation will also add to the growth of market. Additionally, high demand for SIS in developing regions and arrival of new technologies, such as Internet of Things (IOT), are expected to further boost the market.

Restraint

Lack of awareness and complexity of standards in different applications are some of the factors which may hamper the growth of the safety instrumentation systems market over the forecast period. Similarly, the high cost and low response rate of safety instrumentation systems (SIS) will act as major restraining factors for the growth of safety instrumentation systems market during the forecast period.

Safety Instrumentation Systems Market: Segmentation

The global safety instrumentation systems market can be segmented on the basis of component type, product type and application.

On the basis of component type, the safety instrumentation systems market can be segmented into:

Safety Switches

Safety Sensors

Emergency Stop Devices

Programmable Safety Devices

Valves

On the basis of product type, the safety instrumentation systems market can be segmented into:

Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)

Safety Interlock System

Safety Shutdown System (SSD)

Fire and Gas Monitoring and control

Burner Management System (BMS)

Turbo Machinery and Control (TMC)

On the basis of application, the safety instrumentation systems market can be segmented into:

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical

Paper and Pulp

Metal and Mining

Wastewater Treatment

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Safety Instrumentation Systems Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The European region is expected to be largest growing market due to rising demand for industrial safety measures to minimize accidents in case safety limits are exceeded. North America is expected to dominate the safety instrumentation systems market due to growing consumer awareness and expansion of medical industrial market. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding safety, emergence of new technologies and high demand for safety instrumentation systems in developing countries.

Safety Instrumentation Systems Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global safety instrumentation systems market include:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Process Management

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Johnson Control, Inc.

Tyco International Plc.

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

