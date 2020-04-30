Global Silica Aerogel Particles Market to 2019-2025: Cabot Corporation, Aspen Aerogels, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech, Nano High-Tech, Enersens

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Silica Aerogel Particles Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Substantial advances in sol-gel techniques over the years have led to the synthesis of silica aerogel particles with interesting applications notably in the oil and gas industry. Growing application of high-performance thermal insulators in the industries of building, aerospace, transportation, oil and gas, and aerospace and defense boosts the market. End-use industries are increasingly utilizing a slew of unique properties of silica aerogel particles, helping the market to see new revenue potential.

Aerogel is a synthetic porous ultralight material derived from a gel, in which the liquid component of the gel has been replaced with a gas. The result is a solid with extremely low density and low thermal conductivity.

Silica aerogel is the most common type of aerogel, and the most extensively studied and used. It is silica-based, derived from silica gel. The lowest-density silica nanofoam weighs 1,000 g/m3, which is the evacuated version of the record-aerogel of 1,900 g/m3. Silica aerogels also have a high optical transmission of ~99% and a low refractive index of ~1.05.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cabot Corporation

Aspen Aerogels

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Nano High-Tech

Enersens

JIOS Aerogel Corporation

Guizhou Aerospace

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies



Silica Aerogel Particles Breakdown Data by Type

Powder

Granules

Silica Aerogel Particles Breakdown Data by Application

Building Insulation

Aerospace & Defence Materials

Transportation

Oil & Gas Consumables



Silica Aerogel Particles Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



