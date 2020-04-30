Global Superalloys Market Report Introducing new Industry dynamics through SWOT Analysis by 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Superalloys Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Substantial applications of superalloys in aerospace and power industries drive the market to rise at a promising CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025. Wide demand for these high-temperature materials has led manufacturers to lay recurrent focus on enhancing the alloys’ dimensional stability. Notably in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the superalloys market meets the needs of high-performance aerospace materials. Strides in the market will bring next-generation alloy system, particularly nickel- and cobalt-based to the end-use industries.

A superalloy, or high-performance alloy, is an alloy that exhibits several key characteristics: excellent mechanical strength, resistance to thermal creep deformation, good surface stability, and resistance to corrosion or oxidation. The crystal structure is typically face-centered cubic austenitic.

Owing to these attributes, superalloys are widely adopted in gas turbine, oil & gas equipment, aerospace, and others, thus fueling the market growth. The base alloying element used for superalloys are nickel, cobalt, and iron. These alloys facilitate improved operating efficiency and reduce environmental emissions. Presently, there is an increased usage of superalloys owing to the increase in need for high-strength materials that can withstand high temperature and resist creeping in aerospace and aircraft applications. The growth of the market is further driven by increase in adoption of superalloys in aerospace and power industries. However, high cost of these alloying metals is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

EMEA accounted for 31% of the market share during 2017 and is predicted to retain its leadership until the end of 2023. The increased demand from the automotive and aircraft sector in this region is the key driver for the growth of the market. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden are the market leaders in this region contributing to the demand for super alloys.

The global Superalloys market is valued at 4080 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Superalloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Superalloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aubert & Duva

Precision Castparts Corp

VSMPO-AVISMA

Advanced Metallurgical Group

SuperAlloy Industrial Company

Doncasters

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nickel Based

Nickel-Iron Based

Cobalt-Based

Segment by Application

Aerospace

IGT

Industrial

