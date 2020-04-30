Glucose Biosensors Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2024

Glucose biosensors are extensively being used for measuring concentration of glucose in diabetic patients. Proteins including nucleic acids, enzymes, and others are some of the popularly used biosensors to understand the glucose levels in a patient. The global Glucose Biosensors Market is experiencing a growth spurt due to increasing number of diabetic patients across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that about 347 million people are diagnosed with high blood sugar levels across the globe. In light of this statistic, the organization also states that diabetes is expected to be the leading cause of death by the end of 2030. Needless to say that the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the world is likely to be the primary growth driver for the global glucose biosensors market in the near future.

The research report by Transparency Market Research presents a detailed explanation about the global glucose biosensors market. It explains the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the global market with the help of a SWOT analysis.

The growing need and an urgency amongst diabetics for better disease management is expected augment the demand for glucose biosensors. The two types of glucose biosensors available in the global market are amprometric glucose biosensors and fluorescence glucose biosensors. Of these, the demand for the former is expected to show steady demand in the global market due to its wide availability. Amprometric glucose biosensors oxidize glucose which leads to production of hydrogen peroxide. This is then identified by electrode, which aids the understanding of glucose concentration in the bloodstream.

However, tremendous innovation in the fluorescence technique is expected to bolster the growth of the fluorescent glucose biosensors segment as well. The demand for these biosensors is expected to show a gradual rise as they are known to measure the glucose concentration with utmost accuracy. Furthermore, the life of probe of fluorescence biosensors is higher than amprometric biosensor, which is expected to play an instrumental role in the helping this supporting this segment.

Geographically, the global glucose biosensors market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America is estimated to lead the global glucose biosensors market. The better and quicker adoption of technology in the region along with advantage of innovation are expected to keep North America at forefront of the global market. Analysts expect that North America glucose biosensors market will also be supported to growing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Europe is also estimated to be a key contributor in the global market due to an ever-growing pool of geriatrics. The European Commission stated that 17.8% of the European population was over the age of 65 years in 2012. The uptake of glucose biosensors is expected to remain high across Europe as the region experience rise in the number of geriatrics. Asia Pacific too is estimated to present lucrative opportunities to the global market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the glucose biosensors market are Abbott Point Of Care, Inc., Lifesensors, Inc., Animas Corporation, Medtronic Diabetes, AgaMatrix, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., LifeScan, Inc., M-Biotech Limited, and F. Hoffman-La Roche among others.