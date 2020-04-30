Histology and Cytology Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2014 – 2020

Histology and Cytology both come under the scientific medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, including structure and function whereas cytology is the study of human cells. The respective tests are performed by placing the stained tissue or cell sample under a light microscope or an electron microscope which will enable the scientists to study the sample’s microscopic anatomy. Histology and cytology market has experienced a huge growth with regards to healthcare industries as a number of fatal diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies.

With the aid of histology and cytology, a number of infectious diseases can be identified such as cancer, cervical disease, abnormal growth, inflammatory diseases, hepatitis, diarrhea, leukemia, smallpox, rabies etc. Molecular techniques are carried out to detect specific proteins, receptors, viruses and enzymes in tissues, which will help in the detection as well as in the treatment of the detected diseases. The histology and cytology market is segmented as follows:

By the type of tests: