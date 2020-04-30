Histology and Cytology Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2014 – 2020
-
Microscopy methods
- Cytochemistry and histochemistry
- Immunohistochemistry and immunofluoroscence
- Flow cytometry
-
Molecular genetic methods
-
Cytogenic tests
- karyotyping
- fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)
- Polymerase chain reaction
-
