Hot Runner Market Trades 2019 – Outlook 2025, Detail Research (2012-2019) & Industry Trends

The hot runner market has been gaining from the introduction of hot runner technology in the plastics industry, some over 50 years ago. Hot runner unit is one that transports molten plastic within an injection mold. Apart from plastics industry, automotive is a key end user of hot runner. Such end-use of hot runner will push the hot runner market to expand at a predicted CAGR of 5.8% between 2017 and 2025.

This report presents the worldwide Hot Runner market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Hot Runner market, Hot runner system is an assembly of heated componentshot halves, nozzles and gates andthat inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and a number of heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

According to the form of the intersection, there are two kinds of hot runner systems, valve gate system and open gate system. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that the automotive industry is the largest consumption with the market share of 28.45% in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more and more hot runner. So, hot runner has a huge market potential in the future.

The Hot Runner market was valued at 2850 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4480 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hot Runner.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

YUDO

Milacron

Barnes Group

Husky

INCOE

Seiki Corporation

Gunther

EWIKON

CACO PACIFIC Corporation

HASCO Hasenclever GmbH

INglass

FISA

Hotsys

Mold Hotrunner Solutions

KLN

ANOLE

MOULD-TIP

MOZOI

JINGKONG Mechanical and Electric

Suzhou HTS Moulding

ANNTONG



Hot Runner Breakdown Data by Type

Open Gate Hot Runner

Valve Gate Hot Runner



Hot Runner Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Medical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others



Hot Runner Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hot Runner status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hot Runner manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

