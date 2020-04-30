Hydraulic Components Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

For industry structure analysis, the hydraulic cylinder components industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 25% of the revenue market.

For forecast, the global hydraulic cylinder components revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 7400 million US$ in 2024, from 5810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eaton

Weber-Hydraulik

Bosch Rexroth

Hydratech Industries

Pacoma

Cromsteel(ASO)

Nurmi Hydraulics

Parker

Ligon Industries

Caterpillar

Enerpac

Wipro Enterprises

KYB

DY Power

Komatsu

Hunan Teli

Hengli

Bengbu Yeli

Hubei Jiaheng

Changjiang Hydraulic

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cylinder Barrel

Piston

Piston Rod

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Single Acting Cylinders

Double Acting Cylinders

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hydraulic Components Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cylinder Barrel

1.2.2 Piston

1.2.3 Piston Rod

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Single Acting Cylinders

1.3.2 Double Acting Cylinders

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eaton

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Eaton Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Weber-Hydraulik

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Weber-Hydraulik Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Bosch Rexroth

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bosch Rexroth Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hydratech Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hydratech Industries Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Pacoma

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pacoma Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Cromsteel(ASO)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cromsteel(ASO) Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Nurmi Hydraulics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nurmi Hydraulics Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

