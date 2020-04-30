Industrial Tape Market Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Industrial Tape Market: by Product Type (Duct Tapes, Filament Tapes, Aluminum Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes), Tape Backing Material (Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride), Application (Electrical and Electronic, Packaging, Masking,), End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Global Industrial Tape Market – Overview

Industrial tapes are used in various industrial operations mainly for the purpose of binding. These tapes are also used for conducting, masking and packaging purposes. Growing demand from packaging and construction industry is the primary driving factor of the industrial tape market. Growth of the automobile industry is also fueling the demand of industrial tapes. Industrial tapes are largely used in vehicle assembly operations such as trim panel attachment, airbag cover attachment. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the growth of industrial tape market.

Industrial tapes have significant market share in the adhesives market. Industrial tapes are used extensively to bond and seal many substrates such as elastomers, foams, glass, and metals among others. Such tapes enhances its strength, productivity, and durability. Industrial tapes can stand extreme conditions such as high temperature, cold, temperature cycling, light, and moisture.

Furthermore, it is witnessed that industrial tapes have found increasing adoption in vehicle assembly, electronic components assembly, heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) operations, insulation, packaging, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global industrial tape market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Saint Gobain SA (France), 3M Company (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc. (U.S.), Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland), Scapa Group plc (U.K), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Sicad Group (Italy), and Advance Tapes International Ltd. (U.K)

Global Industrial Tape Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established along with medium and small players, the global market of Industrial Tape appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. In order to maintain the position and share in the market, major players have adopted certain strategies.

Mactac Industrial Tapes has launched CleanTape, a new solvent-free, low-VOC line of industrial tapes. According to the sources the company claims that with CleanBond and CleanFilm, customers know they will get the exceptional quality and versatility they have come to expect from Mactac

Teraoka launched double layered series in its industrial tapes product line. These come in rubber and acrylic based variants. It boats features such as water resistance, color coated, thermal barrier coating, among others.

Global Industrial Tape Market – Segments

Global Industrial Tape Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Product Type: Comprises – Duct Tapes, Filament Tapes, Aluminum Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes & Other

Segmentation By Backing Material: Comprises – Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride & Others

Segmentation By End-user: Comprises – Electrical, Construction, Logistic, Automotive and others

Segmentation By Application: Comprises – Electrical And Electronic, Packaging, Masking, and Others

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Industrial Tape Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global industrial tape market in 2016. It is also expected to be the fastest growing region for the Industrial Tape. Increase in industrialization, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

China is one of the leading markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in automotive, construction and aerospace sector is expected to fuel the demand of such tapes. Moreover, the country has witnessed increased investment in the technology which has resulted in various products across the tape line. Furthermore the increased consumption across its construction sector has induced the market growth.

North America has also witnessed steady growth in the market in last many years. The market is expected to show similar growth in coming time. This along with concentration of many companies in the industrial tape industry has led to the growth of the market. The application of such tapes have been seen growing in the private construction market. The private construction sector is seen expanding over the commercial construction in the U.S. This drives the growth in the North America.

