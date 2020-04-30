Industry Verticals: Global Drain Cleaning Equipment – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries
Drain cleaning equipment is the major components in operation and maintenance of water, wastewater, and sewer utilities. It is a never ending and challenging task to keep drainage system, the piping system in the flow. However, it is most important but most overlooked elements of healthy facilities. As there is numerous material which can cause blockage in drainage. The area of blockage may be hard to access and so difficult to remove the blockage. Drain cleaning equipment help to remove the blockage in these locations and clear the drainage system.
Drain cleaning equipment is equipment of includes hand tools as well as power tools. A major misconception related to drain cleaning equipment is one machine can handle all the drain issues. But in reality, it is not so, as there are several issues at various location and in different sizes systems. So there are different equipment made for different issues to solve it effectively and easily.
Drain Cleaning Equipment Market:Market Dynamics
Significant investments by State and Federal governments on the operation and maintenance of water, wastewater, and sewer utilities is one of the major factors in driving the drain cleaning equipment demand in the forecast period. A survey from American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) states that waste water treatment plants will increase considerably in the upcoming year. As these are the target markets, the drain cleaning equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.
The high price of power drain cleaning equipment limiting their usage on commercial applications. The traditional hand tools such as plungers and augers are commonly found to be used in household applications, the major reason being the low cost, which in turn results in high penetration of these products. Where the advance drain cleaning power tools such as drum machine, sectional machine, sink machines, and water jetters are capable of offering a wide range of operations and are easy to use, find limited adoption in the household due to its high price. However, providing drain cleaning equipment on rent is in trend these days.
Drain Cleaning Equipment Market:Market Segmentation
Segmentation ofDrain Cleaning Equipment Market can be doneon the basis of product type as follows:
- Hand Tools
- Auger
- Hand Spinners
- Plunger
- Sewer Tapes
- Power Tools
- Sink Machines
- Drum Machines
- Sectional Machines
- Water Jetters
- Rodder Machines
Segmentation of Drain Cleaning Equipment Market can be doneon the basis of application as follows:
- Municipal
- Residential
- Industrial
Segmentation of Drain Cleaning Equipment Market can be doneon the basis of By sales channel as follows:
- Distributor Sales
- Retail Outlet
- Online Sales
Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Regional Outlook
North America holds a significant share in the global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market in terms of value as well as volume followed by Europe. The Drain Cleaning Equipment Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Growth in Asia-Pacific Drain Cleaning Equipment Market is mainly due to the rapid growth in the urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, significant investments in the field of cleaning as well as operation and maintenance of drains, wastewater, and sewer in the countries such as India and China will bolster the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market. The growth in the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market in North America is chiefly due to the government support and funding in the field of development and implementation. Rest of the world market is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market.
Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Market Participants
Some of the examples of the market participants in the global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market, identified across the value chain are:
- Masco Corp
- DURACABLE.
- Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc
- General Wire Spring Co.
- Electric Eel Manufacturing Co Inc
- Spartan Tools LLC
- Duracable Manufacturing CO
- Rothenberger USA LLC
- Goodway Technologies Corp.
- GT Water Products Inc.
