Luxury Mega-yachts Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report studies the global Luxury Mega-yachts market status and forecast, categorizes the global Luxury Mega-yachts market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Azimut/Benetti
Ferretti Group
Sanlorenzo
Sunseeker
Feadship
Lürssen
Princess Yachts
Amels / Damen
Heesen Yachts
Horizon
Westport
Oceanco
Trinity Yachts
Fipa Group
Overmarine
Perini Navi
Palmer Johnson
Cerri – Baglietto
Christensen
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Motor Yachts
Sailing Yachts
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Private Use
Commercial Use
Special Use
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Luxury Mega-yachts Market Research Report 2018
1 Luxury Mega-yachts Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Mega-yachts
1.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Motor Yachts
1.2.3 Sailing Yachts
1.3 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Segment by Application
1.3.1 Luxury Mega-yachts Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Private Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Special Use
1.4 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Luxury Mega-yachts (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Mega-yachts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Luxury Mega-yachts Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Luxury Mega-yachts Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
7 Global Luxury Mega-yachts Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Azimut/Benetti
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Azimut/Benetti Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Ferretti Group
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Ferretti Group Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Sanlorenzo
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Sanlorenzo Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Sunseeker
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Sunseeker Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Feadship
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Feadship Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Lürssen
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Lürssen Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Princess Yachts
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Luxury Mega-yachts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Princess Yachts Luxury Mega-yachts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
Continued…..
