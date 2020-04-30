Man-Portable Military Electronics Market – An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Theincludes all the portable equipments which facilitates and enhances the functional capabilities of military personals in the battlefield. These electronic equipments act as a force multiplier by providing advanced situational awareness and direct link communications to dismounted soldiers. The man-portable military electronics are crucial in achieving speed, agility and responsiveness by combat soldiers in battlefield.

Man-Portable Military electronics are classified on the basis of its products types into communications, imaging, force Protection, command and control, ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Reconnaissance), and ancillary electronics. In 2012, Communication segment was holding the largest share in the global market. Asia Pacific regions such as India and South Korea have planned to get digitalized and are looking to replace their legacy systems with modern communication systems, thus fueling the market growth.

The major factor driving the growth of this market is the soldier modernization programs undertaken by military forces worldwide. Countries such as the U.S., France, India, and Australia have taken military modernization initiatives on a massive scale. These long term programs will ensure the continued demand for man-portable military electronics during the forecast period.

Growing demand for miniature unmanned aerial vehicles (M-UAVs) is expected to stimulate the category growth and as well as the growth of the overall market. The growth of this market is further fuelled by the increasing need for advanced man-portable equipments with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWAP).