Mexico Digital Radiology Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

This report on the Mexico digital radiology market tracks the advancement and trends in radiology in the country and offers insightful data on the digital imaging market. The field of medical imaging has been significantly impacted over recent years with the emergence of digital imaging devices. As the benefits of digital technology in diagnostic imaging continue to grow, every discipline of medicine that uses medical imaging has developed tremendously.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the size and scope of the market during the forecast period of 2012-2018. It studies the various product segments, major players, market share, growth strategies and estimate market value. It also assesses the factors that have influenced digital radiology in Mexico, while identifying market drivers, restraints and growth opportunities.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mexico-digital-radiology-market.html

While comparing the Mexico digital radiology market with North America’s overall development, the report also offers a global perspective on the industry.

Overview

The global digital radiology market was estimated at $9.7 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2018, growing at CAGR of 5.4%. Dominating the global market, North America accounts for 41.9% of the industry share. Mexico has grown as a medical tourism destination, and it is reported that healthcare in the country is comparable to that in the U.S. Cutting-edge medical technology and highly-qualified doctors backed by the efforts of the Mexican Society of Radiology and the Mexican Federation of Radiology, have boosted Mexico’s digital radiology market.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=444

Digital radiology offers a plethora of benefits such as accurate and high-quality images, flexibility in image management, superior evaluation of images and data, reduced exposure to radiation, and improved patient turnouts. These factors have made digital radiology more popular compared to computed radiology. With increasing demand for digital radiography equipment, the competition has increased, leading to a decline in prices. Digital radiology has become more affordable and is being used in a wide-range of applications. Increasing R&D activities in Mexico, along with government initiatives, has further propelled the Mexico digital radiology market.

However, despite digital radiology becoming more affordable in recent years, its cost of initial installation and outlay cost is extremely high. This limits its penetration in smaller clinics and medical centers, and restricts the overall growth of the market. Moreover, digital radiography rooms require to undergo complete renovations, forcing buyers to opt for computed radiography systems in the interim period.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=444

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com