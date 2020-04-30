Molecular Breeding Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Molecular breeding is the application of molecular biology tools, often in plant breeding.
North America accounted for the largest share in the molecular breeding market in 2017, followed by Europe, owing to the high adoption of advanced genetic tools to increase agricultural yield in countries such as Germany, France, the US, and Canada. Rising cultivation of industrial & high-value crops and growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of molecular breeding are expected to provide more scope for market expansion. The major factors restraining the growth of this market are the high start-up cost associated with the application of molecular markers and automated equipment. Also, the dearth of skilled professionals and lack of infrastructural facilities in developing countries hinder the growth potential of this market.
In 2018, the global Molecular Breeding market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Molecular Breeding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Molecular Breeding development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Eurofins
Thermo Fisher
Illumina
SGS
LGC Group
Danbred
Intertek
Lemnatec
Charles River
Slipstream Automation
Fruitbreedomics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)
Simple sequence repeats (SSR)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Cereals & grains
Oilseeds & pulses
Vegetables
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Molecular Breeding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Molecular Breeding development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
