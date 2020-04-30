Nanomaterials in Cosmetic and Personal Care Market- The Rising Demand For Anti-Aging Products Utilizing Nanocarrier Delivery Systems

Global Nanomaterials in Cosmetic and Personal Care Market: Overview

Nanomaterials are being increasingly adopted across cosmetic and personal care industries owing to their superior physical and chemical properties. They are usually added in small quantities to enhance the performance of the base material. The majority of the nanomaterials commercially available in the market are at the nascent stage of the product lifecycle. Globally, various private organization along with government institutions are pouring large funds into research and development activities, which is resulting in the advancements of existing technologies. Therefore, the global nanomaterials in cosmetic and personal care market is likely to witness a phenomenal growth in the near future.

The research report on the global nanomaterials in cosmetic and personal care market is a professional study collated using a various number of paid and unpaid sources including presentations, white papers, and journals. It provides a detailed description of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities and the extent to which they impact the growth of the market. For a clear understanding, the report segments the market on the basis of principal material, nanomaterial preparation form, and geography. It offers quantitative and qualitative insights into the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles prominent players in the market along with their revenue generation, latest developments, business strategies, and contact information.

Global Nanomaterials in Cosmetic and Personal Care Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for anti-aging products utilizing nanocarrier delivery systems is triggering the adoption of nanomaterials in cosmetic and personal care industries. Moreover, the increasing demand for titanium dioxide and zinc oxide nanoparticles in the manufacturing of sun care cosmetics is working in favor of the growth of the market. The growing availability of several methods in the field of nanotechnology and the introduction of novel methods for fabricating the patterned nanostructures are providing a fillip to the growth of the market.

Nanomaterials have the potential to enhance the quality of products. However, these materials can potentially be hazardous to the environment and human health and safety. The rising concerns are limiting the widespread adoption of nanomaterials in cosmetic and personal care industries. In addition, stringent regulatory scenario is hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high cost of implementing nanotechnology is adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Global Nanomaterials in Cosmetic and Personal Care Market: Geographical Segmentation

The regional markets analyzed in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will be a prominent market for nanomaterials in cosmetic and personal care industries. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing investments in research activities and high consumer affordability. Europe will also account for a large share in the market during the forecast period. The declining prices of nanomaterials due to the escalating mass production are contributing to the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to rise at a noteworthy CAGR during the same period. The booming demand for sun protection cosmetics and increasing funding by governments towards nanotechnology research are providing a significant boost to the growth of the market. The demand for nanomaterials is strong in emerging countries such as India and China.

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

The key players in the global nanomaterials in cosmetic and personal care market established companies in the cosmetics and personal care business including Procter and Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Henkel, Avon, Kao Corp, Zelens, Johnson and Johnson, and Sircuit Cosmeceuticals.