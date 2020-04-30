Non-woven Fabrics/Textiles Market: Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

Nonwoven fabrics closely resemble conventional fabrics but are not knitted or woven. They are bonded together by mechanical, heat solvent, and chemical treatment. The nonwoven fabrics/textiles market is growing as an alternative to polyurethane foams. Increasing awareness about the toxic substances in polyurethane foam is expected to drive the growth of non-woven fabrics/textiles market during 2017 – 2025.

TMR’s new research report segments the global nonwoven fibers/textiles market on the basis of technology, material, function, end-use, and region. These segments have played a key role in the development of the non-woven fabrics/textiles market in recent years.

The report provides a brilliant analysis of the global nonwoven fabrics/textiles market, which includes a detailed assessment of growth indicators and demand parameters that could influence its growth. Key market parameters such as demand drivers and challenges of nonwoven fabrics/textiles market are discussed at length in this report.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28910

Global Non-woven Fabrics/Textiles Market: Key Trends

The global non-woven fabrics/textile market is expected to register a robust growth due to the cost-effectiveness of the raw materials used in their manufacturing. Additionally, the raw materials are readily available. Hence, it serves a wide range of industries. Furthermore, the growing demand in the medical sector is expected to drive the market. The medical sector requires various products such as surgical gowns, masks, caps, and bath wipes in large quantities. The industry is also expected to replace all its polyurethane foam-based products due to tightening regulations and their toxicity, further fuelling demand for nonwoven fabrics/textiles.

Moreover, the non-woven fabrics/textiles market is expected to grow due to increasing demand from its application in manufacturing filters. These are used for filtering gasoline, oil, and air. In addition, they are used as filter for beverages including coffee, tea, and filters for the pharmaceutical industry and in mineral processing. The growing numbers of oil and gas exploration expeditions are expected to drive growth for the fabrics/textiles market in near future.

Request For Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=28910

Global Non-woven Fabrics/Textiles Market: Regional Outlook

Rapid development of several industries and growing activity in the construction sector are expected to drive the demand for the non-woven fabrics/textiles market in the Asia Pacific region. Similarly, the non-woven fabrics/textiles market growth is expected to receive a boost in North America due to the growing demand from the medical sector. Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are expected to be increasingly lucrative regional markets for non-woven fabrics/textiles during the forecast period.

Global Non-woven Fabrics/Textiles Market: Competitive Dynamics

The key players in non-woven fabrics/textiles market are TWE Group, Freudenberg & Co. KG, and Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ahlstrom Corporation. Major companies are expected to offer better quality products in a cost-effective manner to gain a greater market share.