Nurse Call Systems Market : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2019

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Overview

Nurse call systems can be defined as an electrically operated system which enables the patient to summon a nurse from a duty station or a bedside station. Nurse call system offers high productivity and quality of nursing services in institutions, which employ relatively new and inexperienced nurses. In addition, the nurse call system proves crucial in providing quality health care services by automatically managing the nursing activities and tasks. The significant increase in the need for efficient and responsive health care communication, increasing budget allocation for health care of elderly population, and growing patient population, among others are anticipated to contribute to the significant growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Key Research Aspects

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of drugs employed in the treatment of nurse call systems in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for type of equipment, communication type, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each type of equipment, communication technology, and end-user was calculated by considering the preference for nurse call system in different regions, and utilization of the nurse call system across all the geographies.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on type of equipment, communication technology, and end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the nurse call systems market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides key industry events and Porter’s five forces analysis for the market.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the nurse call systems market.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the nurse call systems market report are Ascom Holding AG, Azure Healthcare Limited, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., and Rauland-Borg Corporation (Acquired by Ametek, Inc.), among others.

The Nurse Call Systems Market has been segmented as follows:

Nurse Call Systems Market, by Type of Equipment, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

Nurse Call Intercoms

Basic Audio/ Visual Nurse Call Systems

Digital Nurse Call Systems

IP based Nurse Call Systems

Nurse Call Mobile Systems

Nurse Call Systems Market, by Communication Technology, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

Wireless Communication

Wired Communication

Nurse Call Systems Market, by End-user, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers

Nursing Homes

Clinics

Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Mn), 2015-2025

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

