Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Opportunities in the East European Hot Drinks Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High growth Economies” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Eastern Europe accounted for 10.3% of the total global market for hot drinks, valued at US$16,403.2 million in 2017. Hot coffee held the largest share, accounting for 49.7% of total value sales in 2017, while hot tea, the second largest category, held a value share of 48%. Poland was the largest market in the region with a value share of 16.8% in 2017, and is projected to record a value CAGR of 5.9% during 2017-2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the East European hot drinks sector, with a total value share of 43.7% in 2017. Flexible packaging accounted for the largest share of pack materials in the East European hot drinks sector with a share of 50.1% in 2017.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s hot drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Request Free Sample Pages Of This Premium Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1957006

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the East European hot drinks sector. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector overview: provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

– Change in consumption: analysis on the shift in consumption of hot drinks by markets across the key countries in the East European region.

– High potential countries: provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the East European region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country analysis: provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

– Brand analysis: provides an overview of leading brands in the East European region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

– Key distribution channels: provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for hot drinks across the key countries in the East European region, in 2017. It covers five distribution channels – hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores and others that include – cash & carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, e-retailers, and general retailers.

– Preferred packaging formats: the report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various pack material, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks.

Reasons to buy

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1957006

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/