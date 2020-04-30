Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market 2025 key players : GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, 3M Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Philips Healthcare

Global Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market: Overview

Over-the-counter diagnostics comprises different types of medical kits that are being used widely to diagnose medical conditions and disorders. The easy availability of these medical kits in pharmaceutical shops is one of the important factors projected to supplement the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The research study on the global over-the-counter diagnostics market offers a comprehensive analysis, presenting insights into the key factors that are likely to impact the growth of the market in the near future. The key segmentation provided in the research study helps the readers and players to attain a strong understanding of the global market and make effective business decisions in the near future. The leading regional segments have been highlighted in the study, along with the anticipated growth rate have been mentioned in the study. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market has been discussed at length in the study.

Global Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising geriatric population worldwide and the growing prevalence of several disorders are some of the important factors that are projected to fuel the growth of the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in the forecast period. In addition, the growing number of women of reproductive age is another factor likely to boost the demand for over-the-counter diagnostics, including pregnancy kits, which will accelerate the market growth.

Furthermore, the tremendously rising number of blood pressure and diabetes cases across the globe is one of the vital factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in the near future. The high rise in the demand for blood pressure devices and blood glucose meters is the major factor fuelling the growth of the market.

Global Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global over-the-counter diagnostics market can be categorized in terms of geography into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among the key geographical segments, North America is estimated to lead the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in the next few years and hold a massive share. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of players, who are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio. In addition, the increasing adoption rate, owing to the rising population are some of the other factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the near future.

Furthermore, Europe is projected to remain on the second position in the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in terms so revenue. Asia Pacific is expected to follow Europe and witness a significant growth in the next few years. The growth rate and market size of each region have been included in the scope of the research study.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the prominent players operating in the over-the-counter diagnostics market across the globe are Bio-Med USA, Inc. Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, 3M Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Philips Healthcare, Piramal Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, and ResMed, Inc. A significant spike in the number of players entering the market is expected to toughen the competitive landscape throughout the forecast period.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

