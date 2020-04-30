Overwrap Packaging Market Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

The global overwrap packaging market continues to hold a prominent in position in the packaging sector, with a constant rise in application areas and rapid pace of introduction of packaging materials and technologies that make the packaging more beneficial for a number of specialized packaging purposes. Vast benefits of the packaging method, ranging from a massive reduction in the overall cost of packaging products in bulk, as the amount of film required for overwraps costs significantly less than complete cardboard outer or cartons, and the possibility of on-pack promotion are driving the market.

Another highly beneficial factor that works in favor of overwrap is the minimal possibility of tampering with it. Intactness of the overwrapping film makes it evident that the product has not been contaminated since leaving the source factory. This test comes in handy to check contamination of food and beverages and pharmaceutical products. To mitigate the chances of contamination, several pharmaceutical products, which were traditionally sold in over the counter blister carton packs are being overwrapped in a number of countries.

The fact that overwrapping, unlike some packaging technologies such as shrink-wrapping, does not require excessive film for wrapping, is acting in favor of the technology as environmentalists continue to look for ways of adopting packaging technologies that produce the least amount of non-biodegradable waste. All these factors are expected to provide vast growth opportunities to the global overwrap packaging market in the next few years.

Packaging, over the past decade, surfaced as a necessity of a typical product launch strategy. Packaging is the need of all industries, which translated into the mushrooming of over thousand companies associated with packaging, including from raw material supplies to processing and from designing to printing. Packaging industry witnessed large scale technology adoption regarding films, equipment and packaging methods.

Moreover, demand for elementary packaging remained intact. Overwrap packaging is one of such solution, which allows bundled wrapping of products. This form of packaging is largely used in packaging consumer products such as water bottles, tissue paper, fruits and vegetables and gift wrapping, etc. On the backdrop of growth in FMCG products, the demand for overwrap packaging also surged up and is projected to remain impressive in near future.