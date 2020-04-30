Portable Gaming Monitor Market: Key Vendor (HP Development Company, L.P., HORI USA, GAEMS Corporate)

Rise in the number of gaming enthusiasts and integration of advanced features by market players in the portable gaming monitors are expected to drive the market over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Market players making significant efforts in terms of research spending to launch technologically advanced products for end-users. Lucrative growth of online gaming competitions is expected to further fuel the market in the coming years. Some of the major South Korea- and U.S.-based monitor manufacturers are likely to enter the portable gaming monitor market in the near future.

The global portable gaming monitor market can be segmented based on screen size, aspect ratio, and geography. Based on screen size, the portable gaming monitor market can be divided into 10”–15”, 15″- 17″, 18″ and above. In terms of aspect ratio, the portable gaming monitor market can be divide in to 21:9, 16:10, 16:9, and 5:4. Based on geography, the global portable gaming monitor market can be categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the portable gaming monitor market from 2018 to 2026. On the other hand, the presence of countries with large population base such as India and China is estimated to positively impact the portable gaming monitor market in Asia Pacific.

The portable gaming monitor is a relatively old market. Market players are implementing various strategies such as technology innovations and integrated features with the product to expand market share. In January 2018, Asus unveiled 21.6” ProArt PQ22UC monitor with various advanced features. The monitor comes with OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display, 4K resolution, and response time of 0.1 ms. ProArt PQ22UC monitor also has Type-C USB and micro-HDMI inputs ports.

Portable gaming monitors are the type of monitors that the user can transport with ease from one place to another. Portable gaming monitors are preferred by people who travel frequently and like to play games on the go. Market players are providing portable gaming monitors with high resolutions such as High Definition (HD), Quad High Definition (QHD), Full HD (FHD), Ultra HD, and 8K. The bigger the gaming monitor, higher the number of pixels it can fit in its display. A greater number of pixels provides users with better resolution and an improved gaming experience. Traditional portable gaming monitors come in the 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratio.