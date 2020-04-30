Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Greater Revenue Share by 2017 to 2025

Preeclampsia is a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy and affects about 5% of pregnant women globally, out of whom 0.5% to 1% develop it in the severe form. It is one of the most common complication of pregnancy and a major cause of morbidity, long-term debility, and death among both the baby and the mother. Preeclampsia generally occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy, caused by mixture of elevated blood pressure and protein in the urine (proteinuria). Severe headache, blurring vision, heartburn, and swelling of the face are the common symptoms of preeclampsia. According to a report published by the Center for Maternal and Child Enquiries in the U.K., preeclampsia was ranked as the second most common direct cause of maternal death between 2006 and 2008. In Asia and Africa, one in 10 deaths is associated with pregnancy related hypertension. However, majority of deaths caused by eclampsia or preeclampsia are preventable through proper diagnosis and effective care of the patients. Preeclampsia accounts for about 20% of total maternal deaths and is the third leading cause of maternal mortality in the U.S.

The preeclampsia diagnostics market can be segmented into test type, instrument, and end-user. Based on test type, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market can be classified into biomarker and immunoassay. The immunoassay (ELISA) segment can be further divided into Elecsys PIGF/sFLT-1, and DELFIA Xpress PlGF kit2. The immunoassay test provides early and specific diagnosis of preeclampsia. The biomarker segment can be further categorized into placental growth factor (PlGF), vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), soluble endoglin (sEng), soluble Fms-like tyrosine kinase -1(sFlt-1), pregnancy associated plasma protein-A (PAPP-A), placental protein 13(PP-13), neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), and others.

Based on instrument, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market can be segmented into Victor2 D Instrument, AutoDELFIA immunoassay system for prenatal screening, and others. In terms of end-user, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostics laboratories, research centers, and others. The diagnostics laboratories segment constituted major market share in 2016. The specialty clinics segment is expected to register high growth during the forecast period. Good service provided by the specialty clinics and diagnostics laboratories, and availability of instruments are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period. Other factors that drive the global preeclampsia diagnostics market are rise in prevalence of pregnancy related hypertension and recent developments in diagnostics kits.

Geographically, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for high market share of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market, owing to the developments in diagnostic tests and increase in prevalence of pregnancy related diseases in the region. Europe accounted for major market share in 2016, owing to rise in incidence of preeclampsia in the region. Governments of countries in Europe are focused on launching awareness programs for prevention of preeclampsia, and diagnostics and treatment of women suffering from the disease. In 2012, the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI), announced collaboration with PerkinElmer, a global leader focused on improving the health and safety of people and environment. Rise in prevalence of the disease is expected to boost the growth of the preeclampsia diagnostics market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for newer and advanced diagnostics tools, increase in research and development programs, and participation of governments in creating awareness about the disease are expected to boost the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the global preeclampsia diagnostics market are Roche, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, PerkinElmer Inc., Diabetomics, Inc., Siemens AG, LionsGate Technologies Inc., among others. Roche was the first company that developed immunoassay for diagnosis of preeclampsia. Growing demand for preeclampsia screening due to rise in awareness about the disease is expected to propel the global preeclampsia market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

