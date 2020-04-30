Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market Value Projected to Expand by 2016 to 2024

Global Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market: Overview

Prokaryotic system is extensively used for recombinant proteins production in laboratory and industrial scale. Prokaryotic expression systems help in obtaining large quantities of recombinant proteins using various bacterial host organisms in a very short time. Simple and cost-effective bacterial cell culture and well-known mechanisms of translation and transcription have facilitated the use of these microorganisms: Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas alcaligenes, Bacillus subtilis, and Corynebacterium glutamicum.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/prokaryotic-expression-systems-market.html

The prokaryotic expression systems market is increasingly driven by simplicity of genetic modifications and the availability of several amutant bacterial hosts. Technological advancements in molecular biology, coupled with its ability to produce biologically active proteins in a short time and in large quantities, have spurred the demand for prokaryotic systems. The global prokaryotic expression systems is poised to grow at an impressive pace over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth insights into the current market status, key drivers and restraints, emerging trends, technological advances, and market share and size of major application segments. The research study takes a closer look at the commercial production of proteins and key investment patterns in R&D activities in major region such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The study is prepared with the help of inputs from a wide spectrum of market participants such as academic research institutes, biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals, and contract research organizations.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2933

Global Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

Primary applications for the prokaryotic expression systems include therapeutic and industrial proteins and the key end products obtained are antibiotics, enzymes, amino acids, pigments, lipases, biopolymers, and ascorbic acid. Intensive researches in pharmaceuticals and genetics and increased demand for biologics market are the primary factors spurring the demand for prokaryotic expression systems.

E.coli is the most widely used host bacteria in the production of recombinant proteins since the process is simplest, largely inexpensive and is the quickest method. Researches related to genomic sequence of E. coli has greatly facilitated gene cloning and production thereby triggering its demand in prokaryotic expression systems. In addition, heightened volumetric productivity and rapid growth rates of E. coli have made the bacteria a preferred host.

Another segment that is witnessing increased growth is the Corynebacterium segment since it is non-pathogenic and gram positive bacteria which makes it suitable for the commercial production of amino acids, including lysine and glutamate. Increased demand for Corynebacterium for making a variety of components of animal feed has boosted the overall prokaryotic expression systems market.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=2933

Stabilization and formulation of proteins synthesized in bacteria makes them difficult to be used for different industrial and therapeutic applications. In addition, infeasible mechanism of post translational modifications in the production process of proteins are likely to hinder the growth of the market to an extent. However, various biological catalysts are being developed to overcome this challenge.

Global Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global prokaryotic expression systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The regional market is propelled by continual advances in genomic sequences, technological advancement in proteomics, and increased focus of large biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in novel product developments for protein expression.

The developing countries of the Middle East and Asia Pacific are anticipated to register impressive growth along the forecast period. The growth in these regions is attributed to large untapped potential and substantial investments in research & development.

Global Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players are actively making new product launches and adopting mergers and acquisition as the key strategy to consolidate their market shares. Major companies operating in this market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., and Sigma Aldrich Corporation.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com