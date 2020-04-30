Protein Supplement Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023
High shelf-life and convenience usage will support the growth of powder form of protein supplement. Powder form will dominate the protein supplement’s form and is anticipated to hold a major share of more than 50%. In addition, based on high demand for ‘on-the-go’ nutritional products, protein supplement in the bar form will witness the highest growth rate (~4.83%) during forecast period 2017 to 2023. By 2023, liquid form of protein supplement is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR.
Key Players
The leading market players in the global Protein Supplement market primarily are Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), GNC Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Ltd (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Amway (U.S.)
Study Objectives of Protein Supplement Market Forecast to 2023
- Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for Protein Supplement
- To estimate market size by Source, Form, Application and Region
- To understand the supply and demand dynamics of Protein Supplement
- To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., U.K., Ireland, France, and South-East Asia
- Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the Protein Supplement market
- Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of Protein Supplement
- Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Protein Supplement market
Target Audience
- Protein Supplement manufacturers
- Sports supplements manufacturers
- Nutraceuticals processing industries
- Retailers and wholesalers
- Traders, importers and exporters
Key Findings
- The Global Protein Supplement market is projected to reach 1,247.78 kilo tons by 2023
- Plant sourced protein supplements will continue to dominate the protein supplement source segment with more than 50% market share
- Nutraceutical based applications will continue to dominate the protein supplement market with more than 55% market share and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% by 2023
- Powder form of protein supplement will dominate the protein supplement forms holding a lion’s share in the protein supplement market and growing at a rate of 4.81%
Regional and Country Analysis of Protein Supplement market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market
As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for protein supplement has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 1,247.78 kilo tons by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecasted period. North America is estimated to dominate the global protein supplement market holding a lion’s share of more than 30% accounting for a market volume of more than 300 kilo tons. Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate of 5.87% in the global protein supplement market whereas Europe and Rest of the world will witness moderate growth rate.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
- North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europ
