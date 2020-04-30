Radiodermatitis Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2024

Global Radiodermatitis Market: Overview

Radiodermatitis, also known as radiation dermatitis, is a peculiar symptom caused as a result of radiation therapy pertaining to the treatment of cancerous as well as noncancerous conditions, and has significant negative impact on a patient’s physical functionalities and quality of life. It has been estimated that in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K, France, and Germany, nearly half of the patients who receive treatment for cancer was also subjected to radiation therapy during the illness, and about all of them experience some degree of skin reaction. As the cases of cancer escalates across the world, the demand in the global radiodermatitis is expected to increment at a considerable CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

This report, developed by a group of professional market research analysts, aspires to serve as a credible business tool for the stakeholders of this market. The report studies the prospects of various segments of the market, based on product, distribution channel, and geography, as well as profiles a number of leading players to understand the competitive landscape. Qualitative and quantitative assessment of all factors that may influence the demand for radiodermatitis has been provided in the report.

Global Radiodermatitis Market: Trends & Opportunities

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 14.1 million new cases of cancer across the world, and the figure is estimated to reach up to 21.7 million by the end of 2030. This substantial patient volume is the primary driver of the global radiodermatitis market. In addition to that, increasing focus on product innovation as well as advancements in the existing products are also expected to favor the market in the near future. Growing number of private and public healthcare organizations, who are constantly trying to promote the awareness regarding radiodermatitis treatment and management, and rising number of clinical studies to evaluate the efficiency of radiodermatitis treatment are some of the other factors favoring the global radiodermatitis market.

Based on product, the global radiodermatitis market has been segmented into topical, oral medication, and dressings. While topical segment is sub-segmented into hydrophilic creams, corticosteroids, and others such as antibiotics, oral medical is further divided into corticosteroids and others such as antibiotics and oral analgesics, whereas dressing segment is further categorized into hydrogel, no sting barrier film, hydrocolloid, honey impregnated gauze, silicone coated dressing, and others such as silver leaf dressing and GM-CSF gauze. On the basis of dressing channel, the market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online store, and retail pharmacy store.

Global Radiodermatitis Market: Regional Outlook

Though the demand for radiodermatitis is growing in all regions across the globe, Asia Pacific currently serves the maximum demand, owing to higher percentage untapped patient-base. A number of emerging economies in the Asian region are situated in tropical region with humid weather conditions, in which the effect of radiation dermatitis is quite high. Extensive collaborations among the key players in order to increase their product portfolio and involvement of well-established pharmaceutical companies in this region on commercialization of their products are also expected to help them increment their shares in this region.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Healthcare, Acelity, Convatec, Inc., and Molnlycke Health Care are some of the key companies operating in this market.

Key Segments of the Global Radiodermatitis Market

Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Product

Topical Corticosteroids Hydrophilic Creams Others (topical antibiotics)

Oral Medication Corticosteroids Other (oral analgesics, antibiotics, etc.)

Dressings Hydrogel Hydrocolloid No Sting Barrier Film Honey Impregnated Gauze Silicone Coated Dressing Others (GM-CSF gauze, silver leaf dressing, etc.)



Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Store

Online Store

Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of APAC

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



