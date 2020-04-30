Satellite-based Earth Observation Global Market Top Key Players – Airbus, ImageSat International , Maxar Technologies , Thales Group , MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd, Google and Forecast to 2025

Satellite-based earth observation (EC)) involves the collection and dissemination of imagery of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere using orbital satellites for applications in defense; environmental monitoring; meteorology; cartography; and other public, commercial, and consumer applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Satellite-based Earth Observation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Satellite-based Earth Observation market by product type and applications/end industries.

Close to 40% of the market’s incremental growth is expected to come from the Americas over the next five years. With the advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade, the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring has been increasing in the region thus, driving growth in the market.

In 2017, the defense segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for about 32% of it. Increase in defense budgets across the globe has prompted the demand for satellites in this segment.

The global Satellite-based Earth Observation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite-based Earth Observation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Airbus

ImageSat International

Maxar Technologies

Thales Group

MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd

Google

UrtheCast

Deimos Imaging

E-GEOS

Planet Labs

Terra Bella

PlanetiQ LLC

DMC International Imaging

DigitalGlobe

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Data

Value Added Services (VAS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

National Defense

Environmental Monitoring

Meteorology

Cartography

Disaster Management

Transport and logistics

Telecommunication and Utilities

Other

