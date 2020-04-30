Smart Automotive Headlight Market – Environment-friendly Lighting Technologies Driving Growth

Smart automotive headlights are adaptive, automatic, technologically advanced headlights that adjust their lights’ brightness and switch on and off depending on the environment. Smart automotive headlights are an active safety feature of the vehicle, as they improve visibility on curves and make driving safer in low-light conditions.

Rising safety concerns of consumers is driving the demand for smart automotive headlights. These headlights are glare-free, automatically switch to low-beam and high-beam, thus improving the safety of the vehicle occupants. Smart automotive headlights improve safety rating of a vehicle and hence, are increasingly being preferred by automakers, thereby boosting the market. Increasingly stringent government regulations about vehicle emission are driving environment-friendly lighting technologies such as LEDs. LEDs have low-power consumption and hence, being increasingly preferred for vehicle headlights.

Increasing demand for advanced driver assistance feature technologies is propelling the smart automotive headlight market. Laser headlights are four times brighter than LEDs at a much smaller size. Laser headlight technology is at the nascent stage and is expensive. Adoption of laser headlight technology is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the smart automotive headlight market can be split into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to account for a major share of the automotive smart automotive headlight market owing to higher number of passenger vehicle manufacturing and rising consumer affordability for advanced technologies.

Smart headlights are utilized as a product differentiating feature by luxury automakers to promote vehicle sales. Automakers such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes have been using smart automotive headlights as standard features in most of their models.

In terms of sales channel, the smart automotive headlight market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to hold a dominant share of the market, as smart automotive headlights are expected to be introduced by automakers in the near future.

Based on region, the smart automotive headlight market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global smart automotive headlight market, as major global automakers are increasing their presence in the region owing to low cost of manufacturing and high domestic demand. This, in turn, is projected to propel the smart automotive headlight market in Asia Pacific.

Key global players operating in the smart automotive headlight market include Osram GmbH, Valeo SA, Magneti Marellli, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., General Electric, Koito Manufacturing Ltd, and Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH.