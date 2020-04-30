Technology Adoption: Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market By Key Players – ABB Group, Signet Electronic, Leviton, Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its database.

The automotive EV charging adapters market is expected to proliferate with increasing significance gained by electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Various manufacturers, therefore, are focusing on introducing smart automotive EV charging adapters that enable real-time data monitoring, and quick and efficient charging.

Expanding EV Market in Developed Regions to Boost Growth of the Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market

The increasing demand for EVs and PHEVs is expected to be one of the major factors influencing the overall growth of the automotive EV charging adapters market. The emphasis of governments and OEMs on sustainable mobility along with increasing tax incentives and investments in the development of the charging framework will drive the EV market in thriving countries such as China, the U.S, Japan, and parts of Europe, thereby pushing the demand for automotive EV charging adapters.

Increasing support offered by governments and manufacturers based in developing regions, coupled with growing participation of developing countries in several global environmental initiatives is facilitating the penetration of EV charging adapters. China is expected to remain the key region responsible for growth of the automotive EV charging adapters market.

Wi-Fi connected automotive EV charging adapters drive smart technology into the automotive EV charging adapters market. This is expected to bring new opportunities for the automotive EV charging adapters market.

North America Projected to be the Global Leader in Terms of Demand for Automotive EV Charging Adapters

Endorsements provided to advanced technologies in electric vehicles will translate into major adoption of automotive EV charging adapters across North America. Furthermore, North American territories including California that host most of EV charging stations are seen investing in EV charging stations, due to which the sales of automotive EV charging adapters is expected to rise in the North American market.

Asian Economies to Witness Rise in Sales of Automotive EV Charging Adapters

With the government of Asian countries such as India focusing on mandating EV charging stations, the sales of EV charging adapters is expected to increase in the Asian market. While the market seems healthy, abiding by regional standards is a crucial aspect that needs to be taken care of. The power planning entity of India incorporates the European electric vehicle charging framework standard which is used by American and German automakers.

The UK and Netherlands are the leaders in the automotive EV charging adapters market while Germany is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate. The leading countries in the United Kingdom such as London are witnessing new developments in automotive EV charging infrastructure and this is expected to further showcase lucrative opportunities for automotive EV charging adapters market players.

For instance, the installation of unique lamp posts with public EV charging points first witnessed in Southwark is expected to provide new sales opportunities for automotive EV charging adapters manufacturers. Moreover, the electric vehicle charging points to be opened by Shell in various petrol stations in the UK is expected to provide similar opportunities for players in the automotive EV charging adapters market.

Innovative Strategies Implemented by Key Market Players to Upsurge theAutomotive EV Charging Adapters Market

The companies involved in the EV charging adapters market are involved in providing effective EV charging facilities with improved automotive EV charging adapters.

ABB Group, one of the players in the automotive EV charging adapters market have enhanced their product portfolio of charging solutions for electric vehicles.

ChargePoint has partnered with Total Gas and Power for the expansion of its gas and electric charging stations in the United Kingdom, which could increase the automotive EV charging adapters market growth.

Some of the other players in the automotive EV charging adapters market include Signet Electronic Systems, Leviton Manufacturing, Delphi Automotive PLC, Eaton Corporation, AddÉnergie Technologies, POD point, AeroVironment Inc., Efacec, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Segmentation of the Global Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market

The automotive EV charging adapters market is fragmented on the basis of charger type, sales channel, and end use vehicle type.

On the basis of charger type the automotive EV charging adapters market is segmented into AC Level I Charger, AC Level II Charger, and DC Fast Charger.

Based on the sales channels the automotive EV charging adapters market is segmented into OEM and after-market. Major sales of EV charging adapters is contributed by the OEM sales channel.

The vehicles type segments include Passenger cars, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles.

A study on the market for automotive EV charging adapters highlights the comprehensive evaluation of the market on a global front with the inclusion of the valuable insights, historical data, facts, and figures. The industry-validated and statistically supported data helps is obtaining a clearer picture of the current scenario while projecting future opportunities for EV charging adapters. The report on automotive EV charging adapters market includes projections using suitable set of methodologies and assumptions and provides information and analysis according to the market segments such as technology, geography, and application.

The report on automotive EV charging adapters market includes an examination on these key aspects:

Market for Automotive EV charging adapters Segmentation- Market is broken down in key segments to understand each area distinctly.

EV charging adapters market Influencing Factors- Inclusion of influencers to evaluate the promising factors

Automotive EV charging adapters Market Valuation- Examining the size of the market globally

Supply & Demand

Scrutinizing the market for EV charging adapters trends and challenges- Evaluation of factors that fuel the market growth and the relative pitfalls

Competitive Analysis- Identifying strategies of Players in the Market for automotive EV charging adapters

Technology- Scope of the market with the developing technologies

The automotive EV charging adapters market report includes a regional analysis of seven key regions including:

North America Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market (U.S., Canada)

Latin America Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market

Middle East and Africa Automotive EV Charging Adapters Market (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

