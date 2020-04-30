Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market to Expand at a Healthy 7.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2026

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market – Snapshot

Plasma exchange is a procedure that separates and removes plasma from the blood in order to eliminate a disease substance circulating in the plasma. The red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are returned to the patient, along with a prescribed replacement fluid. Plasma exchange is widely performed in the treatment of various chronic diseases as first line or as second line of therapy or as a supportive treatment. Plasmapheresis is a procedure that filters the blood and removes harmful antibodies.

Plasmapheresis can be conducted in two forms: plasma exchange and plasma perfusion. In plasma exchange, a large portion of plasma containing toxins and other abnormal matter is removed from the other components of blood and replaced with replacement fluid, either fresh frozen plasma (FFP) i.e., donor plasma or albumin. In plasma perfusion, the separated plasma is treated by second membrane filtration or an adsorptive column for the removal of abnormal components. Treated plasma is then returned to the patient, thereby eliminating the requirement of replacement fluids.

The global therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) market was valued at US$ 1,063.38 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 2,015.93 Mn by 2026. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in applications of therapeutic plasma exchange, and intensive research and clinical trials being performed to determine the efficacy of plasma exchange over other treatments are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) has wide applications in the treatment of neurological, renal, hematological, and metabolic disorders. The indications for using therapeutic plasma exchange procedures as a line of treatment are regulated through guidelines provided by the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA). It categorizes the indications in four parts: category I to IV. Category I and II depict TPE as first or second line of treatment for many neurological, renal, and hematological disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), myasthenia gravis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

The global therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) market has been segmented based on disease indication, end-user, and region. In terms of disease indication, the neurological disorders segment is estimated to account for a major share of the market. Therapeutic plasma exchange is effective in treating certain neurological conditions and also recommended as first line of treatment in these indications. For instance, long term use of plasma exchange has been proved to be effective in managing the sudden and severe attack in multiple sclerosis. Moreover, increase in incidence of chronic disorders has pushed researchers to develop new and alternative therapies. For instance, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) patients when treated with plasma exchange showed a significant improvement compared to patients with supportive care alone. Evidence-based usage of plasmapheresis in neurology and increase in application areas are likely to drive the segment.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment constituted a major share of the market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Dominance of the hospitals segment is attributed to rise in the number of patients with autoimmune diseases and increased number of patients coming in through reimbursement programs such as Medicare. Additionally, increase in consolidation in health care facilities and rise in the number of physicians shifting from private clinics to large scale hospitals propel the hospitals segment.

In terms of region, the global therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for leading shares of the global market in 2017. The large base of biopharmaceutical companies and research and academic institutes in these regions have contributed to the leading share of these regions. Moreover, rapid expansion and increase in number of research and academic institutes in these regions are expected to propel demand for therapeutic plasma exchange procedures during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at an exponential growth rate, owing to rapidly improving health care facilities in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. China dominated the therapeutic plasma exchange market in Asia Pacific, whereas the market in India is anticipated to record significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in investments by leading market players is expected to augment the market in the region. These factors are likely to drive demand for therapeutic plasma exchange in the near future. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global therapeutic plasma exchange market include Asahi Kasei Corporation , Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation , B. Braun Melsungen AG , Fresenius Kabi AG, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Hemacare Corporation, and Medica S.p.A.

