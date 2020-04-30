UK Small Kitchen Appliances to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

UK Small Kitchen Appliances, 2019-2024

“UK Small Kitchen Appliances, 2019-2024”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small table top cooking appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Small Kitchen Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

After a difficult time following the declining popularity of the Nutribullet, the small kitchen appliances market is now on the road to recovery with the market set to return to the peakreached in 2015, within the next two years.

– Online penetration within small kitchen appliances is lower than that of the overall electricals market, with online spend driven by big ticket categories such as major kitchen appliances.

– There is stiff competition among the three leading retailers with only 1.1 percentage points between the market leader Argos and third place retailer Dixons Carphone, in terms of SKA market share.

– Penetration of SKA is highest among new home owners with 25-34 year olds possessing the highest penetration across all small kitchen appliances categories.

– Learn how new home owners are driving purchases in the small kitchen appliances market to better target this demographic with design-led products

– Identify opportunities for own-brand expansion and which brands to stock with our brand conversion data to see what brands should be stocked to appeal to shoppers

– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers in small kitchen appliances in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and remain competitve in the market.

