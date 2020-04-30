Ultra Portable Internet Devices Market – Services Including Data Sharing, E-Mail, Gaming Offred On These Devices Along With Traditional Voice And Messaging Services

Over the last few years, ultra portable internet devices that include mobile internet devices (MID), ultra mobile PCs (UMPC) and ultra mobile devices (UMDs) have gained significant market traction. This is driven by significantly reduced form factor and ease of access to information these devices offer. Further, services including data sharing, e-mail, gaming offred on these devices along with traditional voice and messaging services is expected to drive the growth of this market over the coming years. Significant opportunities exist in offering low priced devices coupled advanced entertainment, computing, and communications features. These devices fall in line with the trend of smaller chipset and lesser battery consumption. Until recently netbooks have been the most popular segment holding largest market share, however; mobile internet devices are expected to see faster growth over the coming years. These devices are larger than smartphones but smaller and UMPCs. Further, these devices offer features and performance comparable to PC device with a significantly better portability and thus this factor is expected to drive the growth in adoption over the coming years. A significant trend in the market is toward the use of solid state drives (SSD) rather than conventional hard disk drives (HDD) as this result in faster operation and significantly compact form factor.

North America emerged as the largest market for ultra portable internet devices , followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the coming years. In the recent years, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed an upsurge in electronic devices market. The region is witnessing significant demand for ultra portable devices from both personal as well as professional purposes. Key players in this market include Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Corporation, among others.

