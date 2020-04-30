WAREHOUSE CLUBS PHILIPPINES INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND CONSUMPTION 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2024
The two chains present in the channel, S&R and Landers, both opened two new outlets in 2018. S&R Membership Shopping opened stores in Cabanatuan, a city in North Luzon, and Paranaque in south Metro Manila. The pioneer of warehouse clubs in the Philippines, S&R announced that it will open five more stores across the country in the coming years. As part of its promotional activities, S&R opens its stores to everybody, even non-members, for a limited number of days. Lander’s Superstore, on the othe…
Euromonitor International’s Warehouse Clubs in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
