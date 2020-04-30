WIND TURBINE GEARBOX MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2025

Wind Turbine Gearbox is an important mechanical components, and its main function is to wind round the momentum generated by wind is passed to the generator and make the appropriate speed. Usually wind wheel speed is very low, far less than required by the generator speed, the growth rate effect of the gearbox gear vice, so the gearbox will also be called a growth box. According to the general layout of the unit, sometimes the wind turbine wheel is directly connected to the drive shaft (commonly known as the shaft) and the gear box together as one, shaft and gearbox are arranged, during which the tension device or coupling connected structure. Brakes in order to increase the braking capacity of the unit, often set in the input or output of the gearbox, with the tip brake (fixed pitch wind wheel) or pitch from the brake to the unit drive system combined braking.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wind Turbine Gearbox in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Wind Turbine gearboxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, Wind turbine gearboxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the wind turbine gearboxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in Europe. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gearboxes is growing.

At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 77% market share in 2017.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, wind turbine gearboxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time.

The worldwide market for Wind Turbine Gearbox is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 6470 million US$ in 2023, from 3990 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens

China Transmission

ZF

Moventas

VOITH

Allen Gears

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1.5 MW-3 MW

3 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In-land

Off-shore

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wind Turbine Gearbox Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 1.5 MW-3 MW

1.2.2 3 MW

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 In-land

1.3.2 Off-shore

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Siemens

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Siemens Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 China Transmission

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 China Transmission Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 ZF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ZF Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Moventas

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Moventas Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 VOITH

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 VOITH Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Allen Gears

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Allen Gears Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

