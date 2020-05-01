3D Printed Electronics Market- Promotion of 3D printed electronics by key players is a prevalent trend across regions

3D Printed Electronics Market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “3D Printed ElectronicsMarket–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global 3D printed electronics market was valued at US$ 137.1Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 44.46% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 3,915.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of 3D printed electronics due to the advantages associated with it

One of the prominent reasons for the growth of the 3D printed electronics market is the advantages associated with 3D printed electronic products. By 3D printing the electronics, it is possible to produce miniature electronic components in applications where space is a constraint. The method of 3D printing enables the user to produce electronic components which are light weight, enable high performance, and facilitate more streamlined design. Furthermore, electronic components such as sensors and antennas can be directly printed on the 3D surfaces which eliminate the need of circuitry. Thus, due to the above advantages, an increasing number of industries are resorting to 3D printed electronics components.

Promotion of 3D printed electronics by key players is a prevalent trend across regions

A key trend prevalent in the 3D printed electronics market is the increasing participation of leading players in various exhibitions and conferences with an aim to promote their 3D printed electronic products. For instance in May 2018, Enfucell, a printed power source provider, participated in the 9th International Conference on Flexible and Printed Electronics, which is among the prominent conferences involving printed and flexible electronics.

Companies are working on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities in order to produce new and upgraded 3D electronic products. For instance, in August 2017, Draper, a not-for-profit research and development company, tackled the challenges of material-material interaction in multilayer 3D printing of electronics. The company’s researchers equipped a 3D printer with conductive metal-based multi-material ink which would act as sprayable electronics for PCBs and other electronic components and designed a multilayer system-on-chip microprocessor.

Sensor segment to be the fastest growing throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the global 3D printed electronics market has been segmented into antenna, sensor, PCB, MID, and others (IPD, semiconductor, OLED screens). In 2017, the antenna segment was the highest revenue generating segment. Antennas are comparatively easier to manufacture by 3D printing methodology and find application across a wide range of industries which includes aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and telecom. Sensor segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of around 45.12% over the forecast period. With the technological enhancements in 3D printing methodology, the fabrication of compound sensors or Nano sensors with better functionalities is anticipated to drive the growth of the sensor segment.

Aerospace & Defense segment to be the major revenue generating segment in 2026

Based on industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, telecom, and others. Others segment includes consumer products, education & research, and energy & utilities. In 2017, the aerospace & defense segment was the topmost revenue generating segment. This industry requires highly customized electronic components which are lightweight and can deliver high performance. Moreover, electronic components can be directly printed into areas where space is a constraint. 3D printing method enables the production of such electronic components and hence witnesses significant demand from the aerospace & defense segment. The consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 45.11% from 2018-2026.