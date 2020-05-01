A Close Look at the Different Components of a Can Seamer: What You should Know 

If you have decided to invest in a can seaming machine for your food processing business and facility, you may have already done your research. It pays, after all, to know what you should look for, as it will definitely affect your demand for production and the smooth flow of your production process. Not all seaming machines are built equally, as some can provide you with a faster processing speed than others (this would greatly depend on how many seaming heads the machine has, for example). However, there are some particular components which are common to almost all types of seaming machines. So what are these components?

Here’s a close look at the different components of a can seamer and what you should know.

The can seaming head or chuck

The can seamer machine will have a can seaming head, also known as a chuck, and this will hold the can together with the turntable for the seamer. This combination ensures that the can doesn’t slip, particularly during a double seaming procedure. The seaming head or chuck also protects the actual can from the often intense pressure from the first as well as second roller operation. The dimensions of the seaming head or chuck will be based on the diameter of the can you are sealing, so it follows that you would need different seaming heads or chucks for different diameter cans.

The base or compression plate or turntable

The can seamer will also have a base or compression plate, also known as a turntable, which you can see in disc form (the disc is spring-loaded as well). This disc will spin and give support to the body of the tin whilst the process is ongoing. It essentially centres the body of the can ensuring that it is in the right position for sealing. It then transfers the pressure from the actual spring onto the seaming head or chuck to the container. The shape of the base or compression plate is also centred on the shape of the tin or can, which will allow the tin to be placed and inserted in a secure way.

The rollers

Can seamers will also have two rollers with concave shapes or profiles; these help create the double seam. The machine’s speed will determine the number of rollers it will have, whether it’s one single set or more. The profile of the first roller, as well as its position depending on the seaming head, is of utmost importance because only then can it produce the correct double seam. A lot of problems with double seams can occur if the first roller isn’t set up correctly; it’s important to take note of this. The second roller’s shape, on the other hand, will be similar to the shape of the finished double seam.

Other components include the chamber and vacuum room, which perform the process of sealing by removing the remaining air from the tins. The ejector is another component, and it helps maintain the correct lid placement, whilst the machine will also have a transport element, usually a conveyor, which continuously transfers the containers or tins from one particular station to the other.

