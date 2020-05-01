Acacia Fiber Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry till 2026

In the global food and beverage market, the demand of acacia fiber is increasing owing to its properties, such as easy-to-use ingredient and is easily soluble in water, low viscosity, and low hygroscopicity. In addition, the demand of acacia fiber is high owing to its ability to withstand higher acidity and heat in comparison to other varieties of dietary fibers. In the global acacia fiber market, the demand for acacia fiber majority accounts from North America and European market and Europe also accounts to world’s largest producer of acacia honey in the global market.

In the global nutraceutical market, the demand of fibrous food products is at its peak due to increasing health problems such as obesity and other health-related problems, which are generating the demand of the high fibrous food. Acacia fiber which is soluble in water and slowly digestible which leads to decrease the hunger and also give the feeling of the full stomach for a long duration. These factors drive the manufacturers to increase the dietary fiber content in their food products.

Rising Demand of Acacia Fiber in the Food and Beverage Industries

In the global dietary fiber market, the demand for acacia fiber is increasing at a high growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. The demand for acacia fiber is increasing as a natural and fibrous ingredient owing to increasing consumption of healthy food products. Acacia fiber is used in the various product to increase its fibrous content such as grain-based bars, bakery products, dairy products, confectionaries and also as meal stabilizers. Acacia fiber increases the fibrous content of the food products without affecting the overall taste of the product. Acacia fiber has high digestive tolerance and is used in fructose-free, gluten-free, allergen-free diets. In addition, acacia fiber also acts as an emulsifier for oil in water, stabilize the colloidal systems. On the other hand, the demand of acacia fiber is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry as a prebiotic. Acacia fiber nurtures the beneficial microbiota of the gastrointestinal tract and suppressing the growth of harmful bacteria and yeast. Acacia fiber aids in the growth of gut barrier and increasing the overall health by increasing digestibility and absorption of nutrients, immunity and basal metabolic rate. Due to increase in demand of fibrous food, it would be anticipated that there would be higher returns for investors on acacia fiber in near future.

Global Acacia Fiber: Opportunities for Market Participants

In the global dietary fiber market, the demand of acacia fiber is increasing owing to its multiple health benefits. Increasing health consciousness has led to consume more dietary fibers and prescription from doctors and nutritionist is also increasing the demand for acacia fiber in food products. According to US dietary guidelines, the recommended dietary fiber intake is 25gm and 38gm for female and male respectively. These factors are driving the manufacturers to include more acacia fiber in their food products to cater to the increasing demand for dietary fibers.

Global Acacia Fiber: Regional Outlook:

North America and Europe being the highest consumer of processed food, and companies like Nixera, Taiyo International, NOW Foods etc. are situated where it can be anticipated that the demand of the acacia fiber will increase in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific to witness a robust growth rate owing to growth in fitness aware population and growing food industries over the forecast period ensuing speedy procurement of acacia fiber within the place through the key players. In addition, the demand for acacia fibers is increasing in Latin America region owing to its increasing consumption of the acacia fiber. Increasing awareness and urbanization in the Middle East and African countries is expected to increase the establishment of food companies in the forecast period.