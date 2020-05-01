Agricultural Tractors Market – Owing to Industrialization Pave way for Growth

The global agricultural tractors market has been forecasted for the period from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units). This report provides forecast and analysis of the global agricultural tractors market at regional and global levels. The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the global agricultural tractors market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.

The agriculture tractor is an engineering automobile precisely designed and fabricated to convey a high torque at slower speeds. Furthermore, it is employed to carry machinery or a trailer that are utilized in agriculture applications.

Increasing demand from consumers for food products and expansion of the farming industry in some regions are likely to boost the agricultural tractors market. Accordingly to the VDMA Economic Report 2015, automation in the agriculture industry in China increased from 34% in 2004 to 61% in 2014. Enhanced quality, decrease in production time, and cost-effectiveness are key factors driving the agricultural tractors market. More than 70% of global production of agricultural tractors takes place in China and India, which propels the market share held by Asia Pacific to about 80% of the global agricultural tractor market.

Agricultural tractors having power output between 31 HP to 100 HP accounted for a larger share of the market for 2017. In terms of power output of tractors, 31 HP to 100 HP is anticipated to be a leading segment of the tractors market, owing to adequate efficiency and high demand among farmers. Tractors with power output between 31 HP to 100 HP are highly versatile and can be utilized for cultivation of maximum number of crops.

In terms of the drive type integrated in tractors, four-wheel drive (4WD) is a highly attractive segment of the market. Depending on the various systems designed or used, 4WD can provide significant forward traction during acceleration. It is especially helpful to carry out agricultural processes while driving on moderate off-road terrain. 4WD tractors are useful while driving through mud, sand, and other loose surfaces.

The global agricultural tractors market has been segmented as follows:

Global Agricultural Tractors Market, by Drive Type

Two-wheel Drive (2WD)

Four-wheel Drive (4WD)

Global Agricultural Tractors Market, by Power Output

Below 30 HP

31 HP to 100 HP

101 HP to 200 HP

More than 200 HP

Agricultural Tractors Market, by Agriculture Application

Harvesting

Seed Sowing

Irrigation

Others

Agricultural Tractors Market, by Operation

Manual Tractors

Autonomous Tractors

Global Agricultural Tractors Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region