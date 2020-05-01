Aircraft Carrier Market – Segmentation by Product Types and Application with Forecast to 2023

The aircraft carrier is a floating military base consist of a fleet of fighter jets and military personnel, radar absorbent material, catapult system, missile launching systems, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Moreover, they are recognized for mobility, versatility, and competencies.

Market Scenario:

There are various classes of ships, such as aircraft carrier, littoral combat warships, destroyers, amphibious assault warships, support craft, and submarines. The aircraft carrier is identified for its mobility, versatility, and competencies. The aircraft carrier is a floating military base, consisting of a fleet of fighter jets and military personnel, radar absorbent material, missile launching systems, catapult system, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

On the basis of type, the aircraft carrier market has been segmented into conventional-powered and nuclear-powered. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier market segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period, as they can carry over twice the volume of aircraft fuel as compared to their conventional-powered counterparts. This advantage of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will drive the growth for this market segment. Moreover, over 60 power reactors are being developed in 13 countries, including China, India, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and UAE, which will propel the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in aircraft carrier market are Thales Group (France), Fincantieri S.p.A (Italy), BAE System (U.K), Huntington Ingalls Industries Ltd. (U.S.), Navantia (Spain), Wincanton Plc (U.K), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), General Atomics (U.S.), Babcock International Group PLC (U.K), and United Shipbuilding Corporation (Russia).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global aircraft carrier market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global aircraft carrier market by its type, configuration, and region.

The report for Global Aircraft Carrier Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

