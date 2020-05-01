Anti-Venom Market detailed in new research report

Global Anti-venom Market – Snapshot

Biotechnology and healthcare industry is experiencing a significant demand from emerging economies across the globe. The report includes extensive analysis on the historic data across the biotechnology and healthcare segment and forecast for the anti-venom market considering all possible factors impacting the growth. The main factor driving the anti-venom market is the anti-venom treatment being the only standard treatment for snake bite with no alternative treatment. Other factors that support growth of anti-venom market is high prevalence of snake bites, scorpion bites, and other animal or insect bites such as fish stings.

Encroachment of forest lands for agricultural and housing purposes has enabled human to be in close proximity to poisonous insects and animals, thus increasing the demand for anti-venom which is most effective treatment for venomous bites.

Developing Nations in MEA and Asia Pacific to Showcase Lucrative Prospects

Continuous research and development to provide innovative drugs and treatment for animal or insect sting has boosted the development of the anti-venom market. High demand for anti-venom Asia Pacific, Middle East & Asia, and Latin America has attracted regional manufacturers for anti-venom development. Increasing demand for anti-venom in developing countries has led to presence of key players in countries like India and Africa, offering anti-venom products at affordable price. The developing global economic conditions create a huge opportunity for the expansion of the anti-venom market. The rise in individual per capita incomes is bound to increase the spending on health care. In the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East, growing population and per capita income are important drivers of the market. According to economist intelligence unit (EIU), the number of high-income households are estimated to be around 540 million by 2019, out of which Asia Pacific is likely to contribute a share of more than 50%.

Region wise global anti-venom market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Middle East & Africa leads the global anti-venom market followed by Asia Pacific due to presence of highly poisonous snakes in many countries like India, South Africa, Nigeria, etc., which report to have highest death rate due to snake bite. India and South Africa recorded with significant market share in the anti-venom market. India holds dominant position in Asia Pacific anti-venom market accounting to about 50% of the total annual snake bites occurring worldwide, as reported by WHO, thus attracting anti-venom manufacturers in the region.

Polyvalent Segment to Record High Growth

Based on anti-venom type, anti-venom market is segmented into monovalent and polyvalent anti-venom. While based on product type anti-venom market is segmented into snake anti-venom, scorpion anti-venom, spider anti-venom, and other anti-venoms. The market for anti-venom is majorly driven by polyvalent segment. Snake anti-venom segment holds the largest market for anti-venom, owing to high prevalence of venomous snake bites causing high rate of mortality and morbidity without anti-venom treatment. Anti-venom market is further segmented by distribution channel into four main categories i.e. hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other distribution channels. Segment hospital holds largest share amongst the four in anti-venom market.

High cost of anti-venom owing to high production cost and lack in availability of essential anti-venom stock worldwide is major concern for growth of anti-venom market. Moreover the snake bite health hazard is listed amongst the top neglected tropical disease. Thus, considering this efforts have been taken on national and international level to increase production of anti-venom to gap the supply for anti-venom demand. The anti-venom market is fragmented, with presence of several large industry players. CSL Behring, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Vacsera, Vins Bioproducts Limited, Rare Therapeutics, etc.

