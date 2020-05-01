Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2019 Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

With the rising adoption of electric vehicles, several ancillary service sectors are likely to be benefitted. This includes wireless charging services extended by niche service providers. Inductive wireless charging involves electromagnetic field for energy, which is generated using electromagnetic induction, transfer between two objects.

Such high-value applications of inductive wireless charging for electric vehicles validate the growth of automotive inductive wireless charging systems market predicted to rise at nearly 10.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

This report presents the worldwide Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Electric vehicles are gaining importance in modern times because of the rise in global fuel prices and alarming levels of air pollution. There is widespread concern about the negative effects of global warming. In such a scenario the rapid adoption of electric vehicles is seen as the most viable solution. The time taken to charge electric vehicles was one of the major concerns, but with the advent of wireless inductive charging this issue has been resolved.

Inductive wireless charging is considered a major breakthrough as it has made the use of plugs and cords redundant. Inductive charging takes place when an electromagnetic field transfers energy between two coils.

Currently, The industry concentration is high, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems are also high. The companies in the world that produce Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems mainly concentrate in North America, Europe, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions.

In particular, as the market leader in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems, Bosch take the global market share of about 44.37% in 2015, other key manufacturers include Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, WiTricity, Fulton Innovation.

The production of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems increased from 2048 K USD in 2014 to 18892 K USD in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 200%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is explosive. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan are still the mainly consumption regions, due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The global market for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is expected to reach about 261915 K USD by 2022 from 18892 K USD in 2016.

The Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market was valued at 28 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 49.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

WiTricity

Fulton Innovation

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Electromagnetic Induction

Magnetic Resonance

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

