Automotive LiDAR Market – Strikes by Incorporating Advanced Technologies in Autonomous Vehicles

Automotive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is an advance scanning surveying technology that maps vehicle surroundings at the speed of light. LiDAR is the latest development in the automotive industry; an advancement in the predecessors of object detection technology such as RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) and ultrasonic. LiDAR determines objects or nearby vehicles by emitting light pulses, which reflected off objects and vehicles and create high-resolution images that provide a more accurate image of the surroundings than cameras or radar alone. Automotive LiDAR is considered as a key technology for completely autonomous vehicles, as it is capable of delivering high-definition 3D projections of the surrounding.

Major auto manufacturers are leveraging automotive LiDAR as a precise technology in the race to develop safe and self-driving autonomous vehicles owing to its speed, accuracy, and versatility. Most notably, latest advances in automotive LiDAR further differentiate between a person walking or riding a bike, and even at what speed and in which direction the person is moving.

Globally, growing understanding for safe driving for both the driver and the passengers is increasing at a large scale among the users and in regulatory bodies. As the number of road accidents has increased greatly, the need for safe driving vehicles is gaining traction and acting as a prime factor for the growth of this market. To ensure safety while driving, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) introduces a few prominent modifications to be followed by the manufacturers.

In addition, rising government initiatives to push the demand for vehicles having advanced driver assistance systems have also grown in last few years, that is also acting as growth aggregator for the global automotive LiDAR market. Nowadays, autonomous vehicles have lasers lights in automotive LiDAR that provides accurate and high precision detection for long-range detection on the real-time basis. Moreover, manufacturers are also making continuous efforts in using advanced technologies that will greatly benefit the automotive LiDAR market in the years to come.

The automotive LiDAR market has been classified into five prominent regions. Among them, Europe dominated the global market, accounting for more than 50% share in 2017. This was due to the increased awareness about safety and rise in number of fatalities, which has led to the high rate of adoption of advance safety technologies in the region, LiDAR being one of them.

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global automotive LiDAR market. North America being home to major automotive LiDAR manufacturers is expected to remain a prime market for automotive LiDAR. Rise in testing of self-driving fleet in the U.S. by various auto manufacturers is boosting the automotive LiDAR market in the region. North America also witnessed a rise in export of LiDAR, and hence, it is expected to remain a prominent market for automotive LiDAR during the forecast period.

The global automotive LiDAR is a highly competitive market due to the presence of major LiDAR manufacturers. Key players operating in the global automotive LiDAR market include Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi, Magna International Inc., Valeo, LeddarTech, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Infineon technologies AG, Quanergy Systems Inc., Phantom Intelligence, TriLumina, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, and AEye Inc.