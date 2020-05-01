Automotive Vision-based ADAS System Market Business Growth Analysis & Key Market Driver by 2026

Advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), as the name suggests, assists the driver while driving the vehicle. The ADAS is developed to reduce human efforts in certain situations and to provide a safe and secure ride. The system interface needs to be designed in such a way that it can match the driver needs to increase the safety of vehicles and safety of the road. Automotive vision based ADAS is designed to help the driver by projecting images of the surroundings of the vehicle such as images of the road, lane views, and parking space. The automotive vision-based ADAS system market is expected to expand during the forecast period, as the demand for premium and safe vehicles has increased. Camera and sensors are utilized to provide information to the drivers in an automotive vision based ADAS.

Vehicle safety, driver safety, and road safety are major drivers of the automotive vision-based ADAS system market. Another key driver of the automotive vision-based ADAS system market is government norms and regulations, as governments of several countries across the globe have enacted numerous road safety regulations. Rise in demand for premium, efficient, safe, and convenient vehicles has also fueled the demand for automotive vision-based ADAS. Lack of required infrastructure and cost of the devices are major restraints of the automotive vision-based ADAS system market.

The automotive vision-based ADAS system market has been segmented based on camera type, camera application type, vehicle type, region, and sales channel. Based on camera type, the automotive vision-based ADAS system market can be segregated into automotive camera and camera module. The camera module are the sub-segments of the systems comprises automotive camera, lens modules and image sensors. The types of image sensors used are CMOS and CCD, in which CMOS is preferred due to its easy integration, low manufacturing cost, faster frame rates, and low power consumption. Less power dissipation, smaller size, and higher bandwidth in camera module. Based on camera application type, the market can be classified into rear camera, front camera, dash camera, driver monitoring camera, and surround view camera. In terms of vehicle type, the automotive vision-based ADAS system market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle.

Increased production of passenger vehicles around the world is expected to drive the passenger vehicle segment of the market during the forecast period. Increased per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expansion of the automotive industry in developing countries are key factors that are driving the demand for passenger vehicles. Consequently, convenience and security are major factors that are fueling the market. Increasing demand for premium vehicles is expected to propel the automotive vision-based ADAS system market. In terms of region, the global automotive vision-based ADAS system market can be segmented into five geographic regions, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are expected to witness higher demand for automotive vision based ADAS, as most global automotive manufacturers have their presence in these regions.

Major players operating in the automotive vision-based ADAS system market include Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Valeo SA, Delphi Technologies, Transcend Information, Inc., Xiaomi, and PAPAGO Inc.